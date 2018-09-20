Conor McGregor’s Coach Breaks Down His Training and the Khabib Nurmagomedov Match-Up

(Courtesy of TheMacLife)

Ahead of UFC 229, Conor McGregor’s coach, John Kavanagh, breaks down his fighter’s preparations, the match-up with Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s recent turning of the tables on a reporter that wanted her to criticize McGregor.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor full live results. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.