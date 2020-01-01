Conor McGregor’s coach says he is in the best shape ever ahead of UFC 246

Conor McGregor’s head coach, John Kavanagh, has openly questioned the Irish superstar’s motivation to continue fighting as he’s become a multimillionaire. But he seems satisfied heading into McGregor’s next fight.

“January 1st, last heavy spar today before going to Vegas. Can honestly say this is the best I’ve seen him and I wasn’t sure that was possible to do 6 months ago. You guys are in for a real treat, I’m just glad to have a good seat.”

McGregor is currently prepping for his first fight since losing to lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October of 2018. He squares off with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the UFC 246 main event on Jan. 18 in Las Vegas.

The two will meet in a five-round welterweight bout. Though both men have been fighting at lightweight most recently, they opted for a 170-pound bout in order to avoid a more drastic weight cut. From what Kavanagh Tweeted on the first day of 2020, that appears to be playing in McGregor’s favor.

McGregor has gone through numerous ups and downs outside of the Octagon since losing to Nurmagomedov, but seems to have realized that he needs fighting as much to put his life in order as he does to earn a paycheck. He has openly admitted that he loves the drive and focus required to compete against the best fighters in the world, which is something that can get lost in all the fame and fortune that crashed over him in waves these past few years.

The Irishman has also posted several pics on social media recently that show him looking huge as the Cerrone fight draws near. Perhaps he is bulking up to still make a fairly sizable weight cut in an attempt to stack the size advantage in his favor against Cerrone? We’ll soon find out.

