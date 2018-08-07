Conor McGregor’s Bus Attack Being Used to Promo the Biggest Fight of the Year

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 7, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

It’s too soon to know that it will be the biggest fight in UFC history, but Khabib Nurmagomedov putting his UFC lightweight belt on the line against Conor McGregor will most definitely be the biggest fight of the year.

Undefeated Nurmagomedov became the undisputed lightweight champ when he defeated Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 after McGregor was stripped because of inactivity. Now, McGregor is returning from a near two-year absence from the Octagon to try and get the belt back.

That’s only part of the story, however, as Nurmagomedov got into an altercation with McGregor’s teammate Artem Lobov during UFC 223 fight week. When McGregor arrived in Brooklyn to finalize some business with the UFC, he and several others, including Lobov, went on a rampage, attacking a bus full of UFC 223 fighters at the Barclays Center while searching for Nurmagomedov.

Now, UFC footage of that bus attack is being used to hype the Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor fight, which is slated to take place on Oct. 6 at UFC 229 in Las Vegas.

MMAWeekly.com brings you full coverage of UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor:

               

