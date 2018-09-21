Conor McGregor’s Best Quotes from the UFC 229 Pre-Fight Press Conference

It had been nearly two years since Conor McGregor took the stage at a UFC press conference but on Thursday in New York, “The Notorious” officially returned.

With his fight against lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov just a few weeks away, McGregor made his first public appearance to promote the fight while answering questions from the media.

In reality, McGregor probably could have just been handed a microphone and told to talk because he dominated almost the entire press conference.

Here are some of the best quotes that McGregor unleashed on Thursday:

CONOR ON FANS NOT BEING ALLOWED AT THE PRESS CONFERENCE:

“I’m on probation up to my eyeballs in ongoing and incoming civil cases and come here to do this bulls–t. Bring the fans here.”

CONOR MAKING PREDICTIONS ABOUT THE FIGHT

“I’m going to truly, truly love putting a bad, bad beating on this little glass jaw rat.”

“You dive for the legs and hold onto them for dear life. What kind of fighting is that?”

“I’m going to pick him apart and bully him in there and absolutely maul him. That’s it.”

“Let’s wrestle, kid. You hope, mate. You’re going to be wrestling my knuckle out of your orbital bone.”

“Domination. His head bouncing off the canvas. All his f–king pony talk is going to be put on blast Oct. 6.”

“I know a glass jaw when I see one and I’ve seen this man wobbled many times. I seen his brother sparked unconscious in another promotion. I know he is afraid of a smack. And if you’re afraid of a smack off me, then a smack will feel like a double-barreled shotgun.

CONOR UNLEASHES ABOUT THE BUS INCIDENT BACK IN APRIL

“If you’d have got off that bus, you’d be dead now. You’d be dead and I’d be in a cell.”

“Trust me, if that bus door had opened, this man would be dead right now. This man would be in a box and I would be in a cell and we would not have this great fight ahead of us.”

“He done f–king nothing. He sat and took a shit on that bus. He had to cower behind women and cause what happened to happen. That’s f–king that. Here’s my location you little fool. Right in front of you. Do something about it! You’ll do nothing.”

CONOR DIGS AT KHABIB OVER HIS TIES IN RUSSIA

“You took money from [Ziyavudin] Magomedov, you little lick ass rat, now what? Putin locked him up. Say something to Putin about locking Magomedov up. Say something. Ask him to release him. Now you don’t understand, you mad rat. You’re a fake, lying rat.”

“His own countrymen, his own people that he’s turned his back on, they want to see him gone, too. And I am going to do it, too, in the name of the Russian people.”

“When money got pumped into your camp by that little scumbag that’s now in the little 8×10 cell, you thought you were a don. Now look at you. No money left.”

THE BEST OF THE REST

“Your little fake belt over there that you beat the No. 11 ranked real estate agent and you bring that belt up on stage like it’s a real belt. You’re a phony, a fake and I’m going to expose you.”

“Here’s my location you little fool. Right in front of you. Do something about it! You’ll do nothing.”

“Fan boy. The man was a fan boy. He bought t-shirts of mine. He f–king supported the cause. You remember that? You little fan boy. You little fan boy bitch”

“He’s f–king fought nobody. Absolutely nobody. Anyone that he has fought have been decisions.”

“Ask these nuts. I don’t have to do nothing for nobody. I’m psycho bred, mate. I don’t have to lick no-ones arsehole for a check, like f–king you.”