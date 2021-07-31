Conor McGregor’s back in the gym and posted photos to prove it: ‘There are no limits to what we can overcome’

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor suffered a horrific broken leg in the UFC 264 main event against Dustin Poirier on July 10 and has been recovering from surgery.

McGregor hasn’t let the broken leg keep him from living life. He’s posted photos of himself hanging out with Justin Bieber, at a Bieber concert and photos of himself working out. On Friday, the Irishman posted a series of photos showing himself in the gym working out despite the injury. Check them out (click the arrow in the right to scroll through the photos).

Tyron Woodley releases new behind-the-scenes footage of training camp for Jake Paul boxing match | Video

Dustin Poirier receives Jake Paul’s ‘Sleepy McGregor’ chain, will auction it for Good Fight Foundation

Conor McGregor on the mend and hanging with Justin Bieber in Beverly Hills

Conor McGregor takes family to Justin Bieber concert, posts photos

Conor McGregor shows off new Lamborghini Yacht

Check out Conor McGregor’s new Proper Twelve ad that references his broken leg | Video

Take a look inside Conor McGregor’s new ‘pub’ | Drone footage