Conor McGregor’s back in the gym and posted photos to prove it: ‘There are no limits to what we can overcome’

July 31, 2021
Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor suffered a horrific broken leg in the UFC 264 main event against Dustin Poirier on July 10 and has been recovering from surgery.

McGregor hasn’t let the broken leg keep him from living life. He’s posted photos of himself hanging out with Justin Bieber, at a Bieber concert and photos of himself working out. On Friday, the Irishman posted a series of photos showing himself in the gym working out despite the injury. Check them out (click the arrow in the right to scroll through the photos).

