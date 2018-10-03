Conor McGregor’s Agent Recounts the Rough Road to UFC 229

While Conor McGregor had been on the road back to the Octagon earlier this year, things were drug out following the Irishman’s bazaar outburst in Brooklyn, when he infamously attacked a bus full of UFC fighters that included Khabib Nurmagomedov.

That certainly lengthened the road to UFC 229. In fact, it has lengthened the time in between MMA fights for McGregor to nearly two years. But now, his return is imminent.

Ahead of Saturday’s UFC 229 showdown between McGregor and Nurmagomedov, McGregor’s agent, Audie Attar, spoke at length about the rough patch that derailed his client’s return, the monumental aura of the bout, and what McGregor’s future holds.

