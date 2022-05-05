Conor McGregor warns Tony Ferguson not to ‘burn bridges’ after UFC 274 rant

If anyone knows how to handle business with the UFC well it’s Conor McGregor. So when he talks, fighters should listen.

After Tony Ferguson went on rant about his treatment from Dana White and the UFC at his UFC 274 media day appearance, McGregor took to social media to comment.

“I’m the one up here with Dana Brown privilege or whatever the f*** you want to call it. I don’t think it’s very funny anymore. I don’t think you should think that’s very funny. So I’m taking this weekend very f****** seriously. So I’ll kick this Dana White boy’s ass,” Ferguson said at the UFC 274 media day.

McGregor wasn’t amused.

“Tony Ferguson, who changes representation around four times a year, is saying it’s someone [else’s] fault he is in the position he is in,” McGregor stated. “How many bridges do you burn before you look yourself in the mirror and say, ‘Maybe it’s me that’s the issue’? God bless you, pal, I’ll say a prayer.”

Ferguson, who was previously managed by Paradigm, the same people who represent McGregor.

In typical McGregor fashion, the tweet has now been deleted.