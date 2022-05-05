HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor with belt over Tony Ferguson

featuredConor McGregor warns Tony Ferguson not to ‘burn bridges’ after UFC 274 rant

Justin Gaethje Nate Diaz

featuredJustin Gaethje went off on Nate Diaz during his UFC 274 media day appearance

featuredJustin Gaethje UFC 274 Media Day: ‘My effort earns people’s respect’

featuredRose Namajunas UFC 274 Media Day: ‘When I do my best, y’all know I’m the best’ | Video

Conor McGregor warns Tony Ferguson not to ‘burn bridges’ after UFC 274 rant

May 5, 2022
NoNo Comments

If anyone knows how to handle business with the UFC well it’s Conor McGregor. So when he talks, fighters should listen.

After Tony Ferguson went on rant about his treatment from Dana White and the UFC at his UFC 274 media day appearance, McGregor took to social media to comment.

“I’m the one up here with Dana Brown privilege or whatever the f*** you want to call it. I don’t think it’s very funny anymore. I don’t think you should think that’s very funny. So I’m taking this weekend very f****** seriously. So I’ll kick this Dana White boy’s ass,” Ferguson said at the UFC 274 media day.

McGregor wasn’t amused.

Justin Gaethje went off on Nate Diaz during his UFC 274 media day appearance

“Tony Ferguson, who changes representation around four times a year, is saying it’s someone [else’s] fault he is in the position he is in,” McGregor stated. “How many bridges do you burn before you look yourself in the mirror and say, ‘Maybe it’s me that’s the issue’? God bless you, pal, I’ll say a prayer.”

Ferguson, who was previously managed by Paradigm, the same people who represent McGregor.

In typical McGregor fashion, the tweet has now been deleted.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 273 Fight of the Night: Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA