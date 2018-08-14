HOT OFF THE WIRE
The Conor McGregor vs. Paul Malignaggi Feud Just Won’t Die

August 14, 2018
Former UFC dual-division champion Conor McGregor and former world champion boxer Paul Malignaggi have a feud that just won’t die.

Malignaggi was a sparring partner for a brief time when McGregor was training to fight Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match, but had a falling out in the midst of the Irishman’s training camp. There was some controversy over sparring photos and video released to the press, and Malignaggi was none too pleased, as it portrayed him as getting manhandled by McGregor.

The two had words about the situation on several occasions, including a blow-up during a promotional stop for Mayweather vs. McGregor.

The flames of the feud burned down a bit over the past year, but were ignited again on Twitter. While McGregor tweeted a lone message targeted at Malignaggi, the boxer responded in a flurry of tweets…

Paulie Malignaggi Confronts Conor McGregor

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

               

