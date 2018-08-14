The Conor McGregor vs. Paul Malignaggi Feud Just Won’t Die

Former UFC dual-division champion Conor McGregor and former world champion boxer Paul Malignaggi have a feud that just won’t die.

Malignaggi was a sparring partner for a brief time when McGregor was training to fight Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match, but had a falling out in the midst of the Irishman’s training camp. There was some controversy over sparring photos and video released to the press, and Malignaggi was none too pleased, as it portrayed him as getting manhandled by McGregor.

The two had words about the situation on several occasions, including a blow-up during a promotional stop for Mayweather vs. McGregor.

The flames of the feud burned down a bit over the past year, but were ignited again on Twitter. While McGregor tweeted a lone message targeted at Malignaggi, the boxer responded in a flurry of tweets…

Time flies when you are on your ass. https://t.co/YDhLHi2p0o — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 11, 2018

Dude has had 2 kids and an ass kicking since this and he still lives off a fake knockdown that he knows wasn’t real lol. @TheNotoriousMMA your feelings are still hurt? Dont get ur feelings hurt u lil bitch its still our lil secret. Dont run for your life when they ring the bell? https://t.co/cW0q13USYm — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 11, 2018

@TheNotoriousMMA dont let the inner bitch in u come out. We all know ur gonna pull out the Khabib fight last minute or spend the whole fight runnin 4ur life like u did in rd 5 of the Diaz rematch. U have No BALLS and u think of me 1 yr on cause the reality of my words burns u ? — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 12, 2018

1 yr passed and you saw 5 seconds of video in 36 minutes yet he cant stop talkin about me. Come on you gotta be smart enough at this point than to think he boxes anything but apples or oranges ? — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 12, 2018

Me n Cotto went 12 in a very good world title fight. Conor is way better than Cotto? ??????? — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 12, 2018

Paulie Malignaggi Confronts Conor McGregor

