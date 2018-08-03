Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov Official for UFC 229 in Las Vegas

Conor McGregor is back.

The former two-division champion is ready to resume his fighting career as he will face off against lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in Las Vegas on Oct. 6.

The UFC announced the fight during a special press conference on Friday in Los Angeles.

While neither fighter was in attendance, UFC president Dana White celebrated the fact that the fight was finally done that will see McGregor make his long awaited return to the Octagon after last competing in November 2016.

“The fight is done,” White said after the announcement was made. “October, Las Vegas. It’s on ladies and gentlemen.”

The matchup between Nurmagomedov and McGregor has been rumored for months but it appears the UFC was finally able to get the fight made in time for the upcoming card in October.

For McGregor, this will be his first fight in the UFC in nearly two years after spending most of 2017 focused on his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather.

Now the biggest draw in the history of the UFC is back with hopes of reclaiming the title he never lost after the promotion stripped him of the lightweight belt earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Nurmagomedov will attempt to keep his undefeated record in tact in his first title defense as he looks to settle the score with McGregor once and for all after months of heated trash talk between the two fighters.

UFC 229 goes down on Oct. 6 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.