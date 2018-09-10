HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredTyron Woodley Makes Short Work of Darren Till with Second Round Submission at UFC 228

UFC 228 Woodley vs Till Live Results

featuredUFC 228 Results: Woodley vs. Till (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

featuredDarren Till: If You Can’t Deal with the Pressure To Compete for a Title, Get Out of the Sport

featuredNicco Montano Stripped of Women’s Flyweight Title After Being Pulled from UFC 228

Watch Conor McGregor Become the First Dual-Division Champ (UFC 229 Free Fight)

September 10, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Conor McGregor did something no other athlete in UFC history had done when he defeated Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November of 2016. He won the lightweight championship and became the first fighter to hold UFC title belts in two different weight classes simultaneously.

A short time later, he was forced to relinquish his featherweight title. Before he could ever defend the lightweight belt, McGregor went on a foray into the world of boxing to fight Floyd Mayweather and was later stripped of the 155-pound belt as well.

McGregor will try to get the lightweight championship back when he challenges undefeated, undisputed UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the UFC 229 main event on Oct. 6 in Las Vegas. But first, watch him defeat Alvarez to become the UFC’s first champ champ.

TRENDING > Jon Jones Inspired by Conor McGregor To Go Bigger

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor full live results. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA