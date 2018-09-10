Watch Conor McGregor Become the First Dual-Division Champ (UFC 229 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Conor McGregor did something no other athlete in UFC history had done when he defeated Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November of 2016. He won the lightweight championship and became the first fighter to hold UFC title belts in two different weight classes simultaneously.

A short time later, he was forced to relinquish his featherweight title. Before he could ever defend the lightweight belt, McGregor went on a foray into the world of boxing to fight Floyd Mayweather and was later stripped of the 155-pound belt as well.

McGregor will try to get the lightweight championship back when he challenges undefeated, undisputed UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the UFC 229 main event on Oct. 6 in Las Vegas. But first, watch him defeat Alvarez to become the UFC’s first champ champ.

TRENDING > Jon Jones Inspired by Conor McGregor To Go Bigger

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor full live results. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.