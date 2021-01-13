Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier War Room preview

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 13, 2021
It has been more than six years since Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor last fought.

McGregor has gone on to become a two-division UFC champion and have his first professional boxing match against Floyd Mayweather, one of the greatest boxers of all time.

Poirier has also gone on to become a UFC champion. Both have fought an lost to current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Poirier and McGregor will rematch in the UFC 257 main event on Jan. 24 in Abu Dhabi (Jan. 23 in the United States).

UFC commentator Dan Hardy breaks down the Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor UFC 257 headlining rematch in The War Room.

