HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor and Colby Covington

hot-sauce-featuredConor McGregor vs. Colby Covington: Who is the king of UFC trash talk?

Darrent Till and Mike Perry at UFC Gdansk

hot-sauce-featuredDarren Till in a bidding war with the NFL to corner Mike Perry?

hot-sauce-featuredFighters react to Israel Adesanya’s one-sided UFC 253 win over Paulo Costa

UFC 253 odds breakdown

hot-sauce-featuredUFC 253 Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa: Odds Breakdown

Conor McGregor vs. Colby Covington: Who is the king of UFC trash talk?

October 7, 2020
NoNo Comments

Conor McGregor and Colby Covington are two of the most prolific trash talkers in combat sports. Who is the trash-talk King of the UFC? Only one king to rule them all.

Check out the Conor McGregor vs. Colby Covington highlights from the two most prolific trash talkers in the business.

Who is the best UFC trash talker of all time? Is it McGregor or Covington… or is it someone else altogether?

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > Darren Till in a bidding war with the NFL to corner Mike Perry?

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA