Conor McGregor vs. Colby Covington: Who is the king of UFC trash talk?

Conor McGregor and Colby Covington are two of the most prolific trash talkers in combat sports. Who is the trash-talk King of the UFC? Only one king to rule them all.

Check out the Conor McGregor vs. Colby Covington highlights from the two most prolific trash talkers in the business.

Who is the best UFC trash talker of all time? Is it McGregor or Covington… or is it someone else altogether?

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > Darren Till in a bidding war with the NFL to corner Mike Perry?