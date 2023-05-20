Watch Conor McGregor stop Chad Mendes to become a champion 👊 UFC Fight Video

Conor McGregor got his first taste of UFC gold back in 2015, when he stopped Chad Mendes to claim the interim UFC featherweight championship. He would then go on to knock out Jose Aldo to unify the belts before adding the lightweight title to his resume the following year.

