Watch Conor McGregor stop Chad Mendes to become a champion 👊 UFC Fight Video

May 20, 2023
NoNo Comments

Conor McGregor got his first taste of UFC gold back in 2015, when he stopped Chad Mendes to claim the interim UFC featherweight championship. He would then go on to knock out Jose Aldo to unify the belts before adding the lightweight title to his resume the following year.

As the UFC celebrates its 30th Anniversary in 2023, take a look back at the moments that cemented it as the top fight promotion in the world.

Watch Conor McGregor stop Chad Mendes and lay claim to championship gold.

(Courtesy of UFC)

