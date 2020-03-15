HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor vents about coronavirus, but clarifies his aunt was not a casualty of COVID-19

March 14, 2020
Conor McGregor posted a lengthy rant about the coronavirus following the death of his aunt recently. 

“Ireland you amazing, amazing country. I believe we have this virus contained. And through this containment, we actually may have gone and contained them all.

The good habits we will have now gained from this wild covid-19 attack will see us too strong in future. Hand hygiene. Touching of own face hygiene. Consistent thorough cleaning of handled areas hygiene. What we should really be all doing anyway. I have always been on with my hand hygiene. But not enough. If I think of all the people approaching to shake hands and what not. I often get people say to me please I don’t want a picture, just let me shake your hand. And I’m like yes friend thank you. As it’s more efficient than taking a full picture. But it’s too careless. And too frequent. Touching my own hand to my face as well. Too unaware of the frequency I’d do it. Until now. I’d train my ass off, to the point of low immunity. It’s inevitable with the intensity of the training. The immune system will be tested. I would float around in this manner, and always end up catching little colds and flus. I feel bullet proof right now though! I’m switched on like a motherfucker now.

Stay vigilant on our personal hygiene people. And our personal space.

God speed to us all ❤️ We are not there yet but we are well on our way. On our way in a big way! To the people of the world. We will do this! We are doing this! It’s done. We did it. Congratulations! Oh And it’s summer time now too. Wow! Oh and Who am I fighting.”

It was a difficult post to unravel, but McGregor later clarified that his aunt was not a casualty of the virus. 

“I am grateful for the kind wishes and sympathy for my Auntie’s passing,” McGregor wrote. “I want to clear up that it has been confirmed she was not a victim of coronavirus.”

