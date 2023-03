Conor McGregor uses UFC 285 Weigh-in to film Road House | VIDEO

Before the fighters were off the stage, Conor McGregor used the UFC 285 Ceremonial Weigh-in to film part of the move ‘Road House.’

McGregor is in Las Vegas coaching The Ultimate Fighter opposite Michael Chandler. He has a starting role in the 1989 movie remake. He brought in a backdrop displaying “UFC 222: Harris vs. Dalton.” Check it out.

