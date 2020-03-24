Conor McGregor urges Ireland to go immediately into full covid-19 lockdown: #LockdownUnited!

While UFC president Dana White is trying desperately to salvage UFC 249: Khabib vs. Ferguson, Conor McGregor is pleading with Ireland and the world to go into a full lockdown.

The covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic has incited governments around the globe to enact ever tighter restrictions on its citizens in an effort to contain the spread of the virus. The restrictions have already forced UFC officials to postpone at least three events. Meanwhile, White on Monday said he was 99.9-percent certain that he had a new location to hold UFC 249, as planned on April 18.

At the same time, the biggest star in the sport of mixed martial arts is urging the opposite.

McGregor posted a video through his MacLife YouTube channel urging not only his native Ireland, but the world, to immediately come together and unite in a worldwide lockdown in order to fight covid-19.

(Courtesy of TheMacLife)