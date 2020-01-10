Conor McGregor unveils training video, giving us a peak into his UFC 246 preparations

With the fight little more than a week away, Conor McGregor has unveiled some training footage as he prepares for his UFC 246 headlining showdown with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

McGregor returns to the Octagon for the first time in more than a year when he face Cerrone on Jan. 18 in Las Vegas.

Though both have been competing most recently in the lightweight division, upon McGregor’s suggestion, they agreed to fight at welterweight at UFC 246 in order to reduce the stress of cutting weight.

Will it make a difference come fight time? Did it make a difference from what you seen in the video below?

Conor McGregor works on his striking for Cowboy Cerrone

(Courtesy of TheMacLife)