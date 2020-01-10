HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor sparring

hot-sauce-featuredConor McGregor unveils training video, giving us a peak into his UFC 246 preparations

John Kavanagh and Conor McGregor

hot-sauce-featuredConor McGregor’s coach says he is in the best shape ever ahead of UFC 246

Fedor KOs Rampage at Bellator 237 Japan

hot-sauce-featuredHappy New Year! Watch the full fight as Fedor knocks out Rampage Jackson

Conor McGregor UFC 246 jacked

hot-sauce-featuredConor McGregor is looking huge ahead of UFC 246 showdown with Cowboy Cerrone

Conor McGregor unveils training video, giving us a peak into his UFC 246 preparations

January 10, 2020
NoNo Comments

With the fight little more than a week away, Conor McGregor has unveiled some training footage as he prepares for his UFC 246 headlining showdown with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

McGregor returns to the Octagon for the first time in more than a year when he face Cerrone on Jan. 18 in Las Vegas.

Though both have been competing most recently in the lightweight division, upon McGregor’s suggestion, they agreed to fight at welterweight at UFC 246 in order to reduce the stress of cutting weight. 

Will it make a difference come fight time? Did it make a difference from what you seen in the video below?

TRENDING > Conor McGregor ready to step in for Khabib Nurmagomedov or Tony Ferguson

Conor McGregor works on his striking for Cowboy Cerrone

(Courtesy of TheMacLife)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA