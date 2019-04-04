Conor McGregor un-retires, but has he moved on from Twitter tirades?

HOT OFF THE WIRE
If there is one thing that we know about Conor McGregor, it’s that he has a keen sense of how to dominate the headlines. For good or for bad, nary a day goes by that the brash Irishman isn’t the focus of headlines across mixed martial arts news sites and blogs. 

Following his unexpected retirement announcement a little over a week ago, McGregor then engaged in an epic Twitter battle with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov that got so venomous that UFC president Dana White had to break from his usual hands-off approach to fighter trash talk.

“I am aware of the recent social media exchange between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. The ongoing situation has escalated to a level that is unacceptable. As such, we are taking the necessary steps to reach out to both athlete camps and this situation is being addressed by all parties internally,” White said in a statement to Yahoo Sports! on Wednesday.

Less than 24 hours later, McGregor has seemingly retracted his retirement and issued a statement to lessen the vitriol of his recent rants to Nurmagomedov.

“I want to move forward, with my fans of all faiths and all backgrounds,” McGregor wrote. “All faiths challenge us to be our best selves. It is one world and one for all.”

He then went on to say, “Now, see you in the Octagon.”

That’s an about face from McGregor’s hate-filled blasts of late that included snipes at Nurmagomedov’s wife, brother, and countrymen, but one that will likely be embraced by those that felt the situation had escalated a level of personal attack unacceptable to a sporting environment.

As of the time of publication, Nurmagomedov had not issued a similar statement, despite having recently called McGregor a “rapist” in a nod to a recent report by the New York Times that McGregor was the unidentified Irish sports star under investigation for allegations of sexual assault.

McGregor and Nurmagomedov are both still under suspensions from their respective roles in a UFC 229 post-fight brawl that erupted when Nurmagomedov leapt over the Octagon fencing to attack one of McGregor’s cornermen. McGregor is eligible to return any time after April 6, while Nurmagomedov’s suspension doesn’t end until July 6.

The UFC has not made any public indication that there would be any further sanctions against either fighter following their social media tirades.

