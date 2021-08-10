Conor Mcgregor UFC Gold Prizm card sells at auction for $27,060

HOT OFF THE WIRE

August 10, 2021
Over the weekend, a Conor McGregor UFC Gold Prism trading card sold for a record $27,060 at an auction from Goldin, a marketplace for trading cards, collectibles and memorabilia. The auction featured more than 3,700 rare, vintage and modern collectible items.

The price tag set the record for a UFC trading card sold at auction. McGregor is a former two-division UFC champion. He recently suffered a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in their trilogy bout at UFC 264 in April after suffering a broken leg in the closing seconds of the opening round.

