Conor McGregor Banned from Driving Following Hefty Speeding Ticket

November 28, 2018
Former UFC dual-division champion Conor McGregor has lost his driving privileges on Wednesday after an Irish court heard his case for a speeding violation.

McGregor was banned from driving for six months and fined €1,000 (a little over $1,100) for driving 154 kph (96 mph) in a 100 kph zone (62 mph). The incident occurred on Oct. 11, 2017, but McGregor failed to pay the fixed fine that was issued on the ticket, which is why he was required to appear in court on Wednesday.

“I apologize, I didn’t know I was going that fast,” McGregor said in addressing Judge Desmond Zaidan of the Naas District Court, according to a report by the Independent.ie.

In issuing the fine and suspension of McGregor’s driving privileges, Judge Zaidan noted that the UFC superstar had 12 previous driving convictions and was lucky not to be charged with a more serious offense. McGregor could have also been charged with careless or dangerous driving. A lesser charge of driving without a license was withdrawn when McGregor was shown to have his license in order.

“The speed here is at the high end,” Judge Zaidan said.

“Speed kills and that is what makes speed dangerous. When speeding goes wrong, the consequences are catastrophic and lives change, there’s no question about it. Sadly we have lost more lives on our roads because of excessive speed, dangerous speeding and other bad behavior on our roads and that is more so than as a result of violence.”

McGregor was given six months to pay the fine.

