Watch Conor McGregor announce himself with blistering KO in his UFC debut: full fight video

March 25, 2020
March 25, 2020

Conor McGregor announced himself to the UFC audience with this blistering knockout of Marcus Brimage at this UFC Fight Night in Stockholm in 2013. 

McGregor has since gone on to become the biggest star in the sport of mixed martial arts, becoming the first fighter in history to hold two UFC belts simultaneously.

The Irishman also made his boxing debut, at the peak of his popularity, by coaxing retired world champion Floyd Mayweather out of retirement for one of the biggest sporting events ever.

(Courtesy of UFC)

