Relive Conor McGregor Winning His First UFC Belt (UFC 229 Free Fight)

September 23, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch as Conor McGregor earned his first UFC belt when he defeated Chad Mendes at UFC 189 for the interim featherweight championship. McGregor takes on Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in the main event on October 6 live on Pay-Per-View.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor full live results. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.

               

