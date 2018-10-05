Conor McGregor: ‘I’m Starving for this Man’s Head’

At the UFC 229 press conference, when Conor McGregor was asked if Khabib Nurmagomedov might be more hungry for the belt, he said that he was starving and wants to eat Khabib alive.

Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.