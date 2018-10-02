Watch Conor McGregor Get Unhinged Ahead of Second UFC 229 Press Conference

Conor McGregor took his trash talk to an entirely new level when he went after lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at the UFC 229 press conference at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Sure, McGregor always takes digs at his opponents and does it with razor-sharp wit, but this time he delved deep into Nurmagomedov’s political and familial connections, trying to dig under the Dagastani fighter’s skin.

That was nearly two weeks ago now, so what can we expect for round two?

McGregor and Nurmagomedov will have a second press conference on Thursday in Las Vegas. This time, unlike the one in New York, fans will be allowed to attend, which should only serve to increase the temperature beyond the boiling point.

Ahead of this week’s UFC 229 Press Conference rematch, take a look back at McGregor’s unhinged moments at Radio City Music Hall.

