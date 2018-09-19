Conor McGregor’s Epic Moments on the Mic: ‘I Talk and I Talk, but Guess What? I Back it Up!’

HOT OFF THE WIRE

September 19, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

The UFC’s first dual-division champion, Conor McGregor, hasn’t fought in the Octagon for nearly two years. That will change when he challenges undisputed UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov on Oct. 6 in Las Vegas.

McGregor’s time on the mic has been nearly as impressive as his time in the cage. Though his preparations for the fight are winding down, his time in front of the camera is just about to ramp up.

McGregor and Nurmagomedov will finally go face to face for the first time when they hold a UFC 229 press conference alongside UFC president Dana White on Thursday at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Before that happens, however, take a look back at this epic compilation of some of McGregor’s most memorable moments on the mic.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor full live results. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.

               

