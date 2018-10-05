Conor McGregor Steps on the Scale at the UFC 229 Official Weigh-in (Video)

While Khabib Nurmagomedov wasted no time putting all his doubters at ease at the UFC 229 Official Weigh-in on Friday, Conor McGregor made everyone sweat it out a bit.

Nurmagomedov was the first fighter on the scale, hitting the 155-pound mark on the dot. He has had issues with the scale in the past, so there were many people questioning whether or not he would have any trouble for UFC 229. He did not.

McGregor took a while longer to make his way to the scale. About an hour into the two-hour window that fighters are allowed to get to the scale, McGregor finally marched onto the stage and weighed 154.5 pounds, easily making championship weight.

Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.