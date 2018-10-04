Conor McGregor’s Mic Drop Rant: ‘I’m Coming for That Man’s Head’

(WARNING: Strong Language

It’s been nearly two years since Conor McGregor last stepped foot into the Octagon, but his confidence still runs coursing through his veins.

At Wednesday’s UFC 229 Open Workouts in Las Vegas, McGregor went on an epic rant about his opponent, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, before issuing a final ominous statement and then throwing the mic to the floor.

“I’m coming for that man’s head!”

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor full live results. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.