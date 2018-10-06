Conor McGregor’s Striking: Forrest Griffin Breaks it Down Ahead of UFC 229

(Courtesy of UFC)

Season 1 of The Ultimate Fighter winner, former light heavyweight champion, and UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin breaks down the art of Conor McGregor‘s striking ahead of McGregor’s return to the octagon on October 6. The two-division UFC champion takes on undefeated lightweight titleholder Khabib Nurmagomedov in the UFC 229 main event.

TRENDING > Tony Ferguson Says He is the Alternate for Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor full live results. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.