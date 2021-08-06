Conor McGregor tweets and deletes reaction to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s recent comments: ‘I wanna eat his children!!!!’

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor reacted to former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s recent comments criticizing his character.

The Nurmagomedov-McGregor feud dates back years, but the most recent chapter stems from McGregor’s controversial tweets about the death of Nurmagomedov’s father, Abdulmanap.

After McGregor’s first round TKO loss to Dustin Poirier as a result of a doctor’s stoppage due to a broken tibia and fibula at UFC 264, Nurmagomdeov tweeted his thoughts on the result.

Good always defeats evil.

Very happy for @DustinPoirier I hope you will get the belt end of the year — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) July 11, 2021

Two weeks later, McGregor responded to Nurmagomedov’s tweet with a controversial response that he later deleted.

Conor McGregor to compete in charity wheelchair boxing match in September

Nurmagomedov was questioned about McGregor’s comments during an appearance on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast.

“When he talked about this, only evil can talk about your father, like wife, kids, religion. If you’re a normal human, you’re never going to talk about this stuff,” Nurmagomedov said. “For me, I think he posted this tweet [when he] drunk too much or [did] something. He always delete these tweets. When he become normal, [he checked his phone] and said, ‘Oh, what I did.’ Then he delete. This is my opinion, what he does all the time.”

Nurmagomedov added that McGregor’s comments about his late father are an indication of the McGregor’s character and called the Irishman ‘dirty.’

“When someone is not with us, he is not even alive, this shows you what you have inside,” Nurmagomedov said. “This shows, like, how dirty you are.”

On Thursday, McGregor reacted to Nurmagomedov’s comments in a now deleted tweet.

“I wanna eat his children!!!! When’s the last time he’s even seen them actually? His wife ? Mother? How bout you go spend some time with your kids and family for a change and keep my name out of your mouth b4 you get trapped somewhere again you mightn’t be so lucky next time,” McGregor tweeted (transcribed by MMAJunkie).

Khabib Nurmagomedov gives reaction to Conor McGregor’s tweet mocking his deceased father