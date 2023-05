Conor McGregor TUF 31 Exclusive: Historic Return

Conor McGregor sat down with the UFC’s Megan Olivi for an extensive interview ahead of The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 premier.

Olivi took McGregor on a deep dive, not only into his thoughts on TUF and why he decided to make a return to the show, but also his career in general and his plans for some lingering, unsettled feuds.

Joe Rogan sifts through big UFC changes

Conor McGregor exclusive interview with UFC’s Megan Olivi