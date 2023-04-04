Conor McGregor, Triple H clash in UFC-WWE Merger reaction

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 4, 2023
Conor McGregor, Triple H, other UFC fighters and WWE wrestlers reacted to the UFC-WWE merger from all sides. Will McGregor be the first dual-promotion champion?

The UFC-WWE merger was officially announced on Monday, though it awaits regulatory approval, which could come in the second half of 2023. The deal would bring the two sports entertainment icons under the umbrella of a parent company, the majority of which would be owned by current UFC owner Endeavor.

Could Conor McGregor become a UFC and WWE champion?

McGregor was the UFC’s first champion to hold titles in two weight classes simultaneously, though he never defended either of them. He’s long teased a move to the WWE, but now there is a very real possibility for him and other UFC fighters and WWE wrestlers to participate in cross-promotional opportunities.

Former WWE Superstar Triple H (real name Paul Levesque) is the head of WWE’s creative team. He didn’t sound all that sold on McGregor being able to accomplish the feat.

As news unfurled about the UFC-WWE merger plans, McGregor tweeted a photo of himself (created by his “TheMacLife” website team) draping UFC and WWE belts over his shoulders. The tweet included the #itsinevitable hashtag.

Triple H responded by calling McGregor a “Romain Reigns wannabe.” Reigns is one of the most decorated champions in WWE history.

In true McGregor fashion, the Irishman retorted with, “Careful Grampa. I’ll show up and break your jaw in 3 places.”

Conor McGregor hasn’t always been complimentary when it comes to his WWE counterparts. He has praised legends like Ric Flair, but hasn’t always been a fan newer performers like John Cena. See what McGregor has said in the past about WWE’s wrestlers.

What UFC fighters and WWE wrestlers are saying about the UFC-WWE merger

Aside from McGregor’s recognition of the juggernauts merger and his jawwing with Triple H, several other fighters and wrestlers chimed in on Twitter to address the UFC-WWE merger. Many argued the merits of the deal as it might filter down to the fighters and wrestlers, while others quickly threw their names into the hat of becoming dual-promotion performers…

Confirmed! UFC-WWE merger creates “$21 Billion powerhouse”

Conor McGregor praises Ric Flair, rips on other WWE performers

