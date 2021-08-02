Conor McGregor to compete in charity wheelchair boxing match in September

HOT OFF THE WIRE

August 2, 2021
Conor McGregor will make his return to combat sports in September, however it will not be a return that the masses could have foreseen.

The occasion? A wheelchair boxing match.

The former two division UFC champion is set to compete against social media star and renowned impressionist Al Foran, who frequently imitates McGregor.

The charity boxing match will benefit the Irish Wheelchair Association.

Even if McGregor wanted to compete in a regular charity boxing match, he would not be able to.

In his last mixed martial arts bout, the “Notorious” one unfortunately broke his tibia and fibula against no. 1 ranked UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier in the waning moments of the first round in the main event of UFC 264.

While McGregor will not be able to make a return to the UFC octagon any time in the near future, it appears he is keeping himself busy while he is making his recovery.

UFC president Dana White recently said it will take a year for the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion to make a full recovery from his broken tibia and fibula. 

Until then, his charity wheelchair boxing match with Foran takes place Sept. 11.

