Conor McGregor teammate Dillon Danis issues statement following UFC 229 suspension

Conor McGregor cornerman Dillon Danis learned his sanctions from the Nevada State Athletic Commission on Monday for his role in the UFC 229 post-event brawl ignited by Khabib Nurmagomedov in October of 2018. He later issued a statement on the sanctions.

Danis had been yelling at Nurmagomedov following the UFC lightweight champion’s fourth-round submission victory over McGregor, when Nurmagomedov launched himself over the Octagon fencing to attack Danis at cageside. The incident played out within a couple of minutes and order was quickly restored, but not before several individuals landed in hot water with the athletic commission which was charged with overseeing the event in Las Vegas.

Though Nurmagomedov was the one to cross the barrier between the inside and the outside of the Octagon, Danis didn’t go unpunished, as the NSAC fined him $7,500 and issued a seven-month suspension.

Nurmagomedov was assessed a $500,000 fine and issued a nine-month suspension, which could be reduced to six months if he fulfilled a stipulation that included producing and distributing a Public Service Announcement. Thus far, Nurmagomedov has been stedfast in saying that he will not attempt to get the reduction. In fact, he says he is going to sit out for 12 months in solidarity with his teammates who were assessed 12-month suspensions for their roles in the brawl.

After his sanctions were finalized on Monday, Danis issued a statement via Instagram, basically saying that the penalties were worth the satisfaction of the brawl.

“Seven months and $7,500 for defending myself. It is what it is. F— it. At least I got that b–ch with that two-piece and a biscuit then he cowered away.”