HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor

hot-sauce-featuredConor McGregor taunts Floyd Mayweather; congratulates Andy Ruiz Jr on Anthony Joshua upset

Dana White over Andy Ruiz stopping Anthony Joshua

hot-sauce-featuredMexican Rocky upsets Dana White’s boxing superstar Anthony Joshua (fight highlights)

Jessica Andrade - nude with belt - instagram

hot-sauce-featuredUFC champ Jessica Andrade posts nude photo wearing nothing but championship belt

Abdelaziz chick and clown UFC lightweight infographic

hot-sauce-featuredTony Ferguson and Khabib’s manager go to war on Twitter

Conor McGregor taunts Floyd Mayweather; congratulates Andy Ruiz Jr on Anthony Joshua upset

June 2, 2019
NoNo Comments

Former UFC dual-division champion Conor McGregor is perhaps most famous for simply willing things into existence. That was evidenced by his blockbuster boxing debut against the undefeated former champion Floyd Mayweather in 2017. Now eight months without a mixed martial arts bout, McGregor threw out another boxing challenge on Saturday night, trying to tempt Mayweather into a rematch.

McGregor was in attendance as Andy Ruiz Jr. (aka the Mexican Rocky) upset Anthony Joshua in shocking route. McGregor went on a Twitter tirade, not only congratulating Ruiz on the victory and giving props to Nate Diaz in the process, but also attempted to taunt Mayweather into a rematch.

“Boxing is great, I am going to relish another go! I challenge Juan Manuel Mayweather to a rematch,” McGregor tweeted. Mayweather has yet to respond to McGregor’s taunt.

McGregor was in attendance largely to support undefeated Irish boxer Katie Taylor, who emerged victorious in a tough battle with Belgian boxer Delfine Persoon.

TRENDING > Mexican Rocky upsets Dana White’s boxing superstar Anthony Joshua (fight highlights)

Watch Andy Ruiz Jr. (aka the Mexican Rocky) take out Anthony Joshua in major boxing upset!

(Courtesy of DAZN USA)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA