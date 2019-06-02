Conor McGregor taunts Floyd Mayweather; congratulates Andy Ruiz Jr on Anthony Joshua upset

Former UFC dual-division champion Conor McGregor is perhaps most famous for simply willing things into existence. That was evidenced by his blockbuster boxing debut against the undefeated former champion Floyd Mayweather in 2017. Now eight months without a mixed martial arts bout, McGregor threw out another boxing challenge on Saturday night, trying to tempt Mayweather into a rematch.

McGregor was in attendance as Andy Ruiz Jr. (aka the Mexican Rocky) upset Anthony Joshua in shocking route. McGregor went on a Twitter tirade, not only congratulating Ruiz on the victory and giving props to Nate Diaz in the process, but also attempted to taunt Mayweather into a rematch.

“Boxing is great, I am going to relish another go! I challenge Juan Manuel Mayweather to a rematch,” McGregor tweeted. Mayweather has yet to respond to McGregor’s taunt.

McGregor was in attendance largely to support undefeated Irish boxer Katie Taylor, who emerged victorious in a tough battle with Belgian boxer Delfine Persoon.

I know first hand the toughness of the Mexican chin.

They come up off the floor like something out of thriller.

It is never over until it’s over with the Mexicans.

God bless them.

Congrats Andy Ruiz. pic.twitter.com/8Vquwjny6z — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 2, 2019

Boxing is great, I am going to relish another go!

I challenge Juan Manuel Mayweather to a rematch.

Under the tutelage of my old club.

We’ll see then mate. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 2, 2019

Congratulations Ireland’s Katie Taylor! What a battle that was from two warrior women.

It has rematch written all over it.

Rematch in Ireland!

Katie’s Frazier, Delfine Persoon!

Wow ? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 2, 2019

Buzzing after that.

So intriguing to see Katie face an opponent of that style. Heavy forward pressure with a skilled clinch game.

A rematch knowing what style lies ahead would show the real gulf in class between the two, but that’s a great rival!

We all need them. That’s Katie’s! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 2, 2019

