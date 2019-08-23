Conor McGregor targets Khabib Nurmagomedov, but open to other fights in UFC return

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 23, 2019
(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is the top target on Conor McGregor’s radar for a UFC return, which he hopes to make by year’s end, but he’s open to many other options, as well.

Saying that he was injured and half-committed going into their bout at UFC 229 last year, McGregor wants to dial back the bout with Nurmagomedov.

