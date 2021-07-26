Conor McGregor takes family to Justin Bieber concert, posts photos

HOT OFF THE WIRE

July 26, 2021
Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor continues to heal from a broken leg suffered in the UFC 264 main event, but it’s not slowing him down. Last week, “The Notorious posted photos of himself hanging out with Justin Bieber in Beverly Hills. On Sunday, McGregor posted a series of photos of himself and his family attending a Bieber concert. Check them out (click the right arrow to scroll through the photos).

