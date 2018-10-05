Conor McGregor Putting His Muscle Behind New UFC Weight Classes

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Conor McGregor, at the UFC 229 press conference, gives his thoughts on a new 165-pound division, despite Dana White consistently saying he isn’t interested in creating such a weight class.

TRENDING > Khabib Nurmagomedov Walks Out After Conor McGregor is Late to the UFC 229 Press Conference

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor full live results. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.