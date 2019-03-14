Conor McGregor sued by alleged victim in cell phone smash and grab in Miami

Conor McGregor now faces a lawsuit from the alleged victim in the cell phone smash and grab incident in Miami earlier this week that landed the UFC superstar in jail.

The lawsuit was filed by 22-year old Ahmed Abdirzak in Miami-Dade County, Florida court after documents were first revealed by the Associated Press.

Abdirzak is seeking damages in excess of $15,000 for what he claims was “battery, assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress”.

The entire incident unfolded earlier this week when McGregor was leaving the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami around 5 a.m. Monday morning when Abdirzak claims he was trying to snap a photo of the famous Irishman.

That’s when he claims McGregor snatched the phone out of his hand, threw it on the ground and smashed it several times with his foot. McGregor then allegedly picked up the phone and left with it.

Video of part of the incident was captured and released by TMZ on Thursday.

The altercation was also caught on surveillance footage at the hotel, which led detectives to arrest McGregor on Monday where he was taken into custody on charges of felony strong-arm robbery and criminal mischief.

Both charges are felonies in Florida.

McGregor was later released from custody on $12,500 bond.

This is the second lawsuit McGregor has faced in the past year after fellow UFC fighter Michael Chiesa also sued him in 2018 after he was injured by a moving dolly launched at a bus filled with athletes ahead of UFC 223 last April.

McGregor led the attack on the bus in an attempt to go after Khabib Nurmagomedov but in the process he threw a moving dolly that shattered a window and hurt both Chiesa and Ray Borg, forcing them out of their scheduled fights a few days later.

Chiesa then sued McGregor in court seeking damages for his injuries as well as missed opportunities suffered after he was unable to compete that weekend and a late notice title shot he believed would have gone to him on that same card had he not been unable to fight.

McGregor is still currently in the United States doing work on behalf of his Proper No. 12 Irish whiskey with his next court date for the felony charges in his arrest due on April 10.