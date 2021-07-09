Conor McGregor steals Dustin Poirier’s hot sauce | UFC 264 Press Conference

HOT OFF THE WIRE

July 8, 2021
When Conor McGregor took the stage on Thursday at the UFC 264 Pre-fight Press Conference, he stole bottles of Dustin Poirier‘s hot sauce from the table. “The Notorious” poured one out and threw two into the crowd.

Poirier and McGregor headline Saturday’s pay-per-view event in a trilogy bout to break the 1-1 score. McGregor make quick work of Poirier in their first fight back at UFC 178 in 2014 when both fighters were featherweights on the rise. In their second fight, which took place at UFC 257 in January, Poirier stopped McGregor with punches in the second round. 

