HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredConor McGregor spends €19 million on land for future low-income housing, supermarket

featuredDiego Sanchez hospitalized with COVID-19: ‘Covid is no motha f*ckin joke’

featuredWatch Amanda Nunes face-plant Cris Cyborg to become two-division champ | Video

Ben Askren, Nate Diaz, Jake Paul

featuredJake Paul, Nate Diaz and Ben Askren trade jabs on Twitter

Conor McGregor spends €19 million on land for future low-income housing, supermarket

November 26, 2021
NoNo Comments

Conor McGregor was named the richest athlete in the world for 2021 and he’s just purchased a huge plot of land with plans to become even richer while also helping the community where he lives.

The Currency was the first to report the news of the large land development deal. McGregor shared additional details in a tweet as well.

The outlet reported the total cost of the land as €19 million and he “could spend €100 million on it by the time he has finished developing” it. The plans for the land include a residential quarter, including amenities such as a supermarket and outdoor spaces.

The land is three separate sites that could home 300 apartments, some of which are planned to be low-income housing.

Diego Sanchez hospitalized with COVID-19: ‘Covid is no motha f*ckin joke’

“He could develop around 300 apartments as well as other commercial units in what will be one of the biggest new residential projects in Dublin 12 in the last decade,” the outlet reported.

McGregor also purchased the Marble Arch pub, but plans for it are unknown at this time.

The site has significant meaning to McGregor who says it was there that his father gave him an “ultimatum in relation to his fledgling fighting career.”

“This is the strip of canal where that exact gaa club is. Davitt Road, Driminagh. Where my father told me if I lose, get a real job. I bought the whole thing today. That whole canal strip is now mine. From the marble arch down. Watch what I build here ahahahaha.” McGregor wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 268 highlights – Kamaru Usman tops Colby Covington again

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA