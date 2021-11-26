Conor McGregor spends €19 million on land for future low-income housing, supermarket

Conor McGregor was named the richest athlete in the world for 2021 and he’s just purchased a huge plot of land with plans to become even richer while also helping the community where he lives.

The Currency was the first to report the news of the large land development deal. McGregor shared additional details in a tweet as well.

Housing plus multiple amenities to be built on this amazing mega site, which sits sun facing adjacent the main city centre luas line.

One amenity being a brand name supermarket!

A stones throw from the National Children’s Hospital in Crumlin. As well as St. James hospital also. https://t.co/9S6FAu4NGD — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 26, 2021

The outlet reported the total cost of the land as €19 million and he “could spend €100 million on it by the time he has finished developing” it. The plans for the land include a residential quarter, including amenities such as a supermarket and outdoor spaces.

The land is three separate sites that could home 300 apartments, some of which are planned to be low-income housing.

Diego Sanchez hospitalized with COVID-19: ‘Covid is no motha f*ckin joke’

“He could develop around 300 apartments as well as other commercial units in what will be one of the biggest new residential projects in Dublin 12 in the last decade,” the outlet reported.

McGregor also purchased the Marble Arch pub, but plans for it are unknown at this time.

The site has significant meaning to McGregor who says it was there that his father gave him an “ultimatum in relation to his fledgling fighting career.”

“This is the strip of canal where that exact gaa club is. Davitt Road, Driminagh. Where my father told me if I lose, get a real job. I bought the whole thing today. That whole canal strip is now mine. From the marble arch down. Watch what I build here ahahahaha.” McGregor wrote in a since-deleted tweet.