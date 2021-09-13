Conor McGregor speaks after altercation with Machine Gun Kelly on VMA red carpet | Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE

September 13, 2021
Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor is a lightening rod for controversy. Wherever “The Notorious” goes, spectacle usually follows. On Sunday, on the VMA red carpet, McGregor got into an altercation with Machine Gun Kelly. Security had to intervene to keep McGregor from getting to the performer.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the awards show, McGregor said he doesn’t know Machine Gun Kelly and that nothing happened.

“I don’t even know the guy to be honest,” McGregor said. “Nothing happened with me, I only fight real fighters, people that actually fight, you know what I mean,” he continued. “I certainly don’t fight little vanilla boy rappers. I don’t even know the guy. I don’t know anything about him, except that he’s with Megan Fox.”

McGregor, who is recovering from a broken leg suffered in his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July, was seen walking with a cane all evening. McGregor presented the award for Artist of the Year.

