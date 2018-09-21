Conor McGregor Signs New Six Fight Deal with the UFC

HOT OFF THE WIRE

September 21, 2018
Conor McGregor was already the highest paid fighter in the UFC but now he’s expected to pull in even more money.

On Thursday it was confirmed that McGregor inked a new six-fight deal with the UFC ahead of his upcoming bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov on Oct. 6 in Las Vegas.

Sources close to the Irish fighter confirmed the news to MMAWeekly on Thursday. The news of McGregor’s contract was first reported by ESPN, although it was originally stated as an eight fight deal but the former two-division champion actually inked a new six fight contract instead.

As part of his new deal, McGregor’s recently launched whiskey brand ‘Proper No. 12’ will be promoted in all of his fights including the upcoming matchup at UFC 229.

McGregor’s whiskey will get branding inside the Octagon as well as fight week promotion during all of his bouts on this new contract.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, although at least the initial money for the first fight will be revealed when McGregor faces Nurmagomedov as the Nevada State Athletic Commission reports all fighter salaries.

That said, McGregor’s deal will also include a large backend on pay-per-view profits, which are not disclosed.

The last time McGregor fought in the UFC with a reported income was for his rematch against Nate Diaz at UFC 202 in August 2016 where he made $3 million up front plus a much bigger payout for the profits from pay-per-view.

This new deal with undoubtedly keep McGregor as the highest paid fighter on the UFC roster while likely giving him an even bigger slice of the pay-per-view pie once all the profits from his bouts are reaped.

 

               

