Conor McGregor Shows Support for Irish Boxer Katie Taylor in Boston

October 21, 2018
NoNo Comments

From the moment that Conor McGregor uttered the infamous words “we’re not here to take part, we’re here to take over,” there has been no wavering in his support of other Irish stars. 

Though his star burns brighter than any other Irishman on the planet, McGregor is still throwing his support behind his countrymen, including professional boxer Katie Taylor. 

Taylor has amassed an 11-0 record as a boxer including Saturday night’s unanimous-decision victory over Cindy Serrano in Boston. There were throngs of fans there to support the WBA and IBF lightweight champion, but chief among them was McGregor, who showed up to give her words of encouragement before the fight and to congratulate her after.

View this post on Instagram

Ireland’s Katie Taylor ?

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

               

