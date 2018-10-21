Conor McGregor Shows Support for Irish Boxer Katie Taylor in Boston

From the moment that Conor McGregor uttered the infamous words “we’re not here to take part, we’re here to take over,” there has been no wavering in his support of other Irish stars.
Though his star burns brighter than any other Irishman on the planet, McGregor is still throwing his support behind his countrymen, including professional boxer Katie Taylor.
Taylor has amassed an 11-0 record as a boxer including Saturday night’s unanimous-decision victory over Cindy Serrano in Boston. There were throngs of fans there to support the WBA and IBF lightweight champion, but chief among them was McGregor, who showed up to give her words of encouragement before the fight and to congratulate her after.
TRENDING > Anderson Silva Accepts Conor McGregor’s Challenge: ‘It’s Not About Money’
View this post on Instagram
What an honour to watch our very own @katie_t86 live tonight in Boston! This lady epitomizes hard work, passion, drive, and laser like focus! A motivating inspiration! Congrats Katie and coach @rosstraining! Promoter Eddie Hearn and manager Brian Peters you both better be making sure our champion is looked after and guided fairly and correctly up that money tree as her activity is constant and consistent. This lady is an asset and should be treated as such. We are watching. Great work team Katie! #IrelandChampion