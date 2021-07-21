Conor McGregor shows off new Lamborghini Yacht

HOT OFF THE WIRE

July 21, 2021
While Conor McGregor is coming off a first round TKO loss to Dustin Poirier by way of doctor’s stoppage as a result of a broken tibia and fibula in the main event of UFC 264, that is not going to bog him down too much.

In an Instagram post, McGregor showed off his new $3.6 million custom-made Lamborghini yacht.

The ‘Technomar for Lamborghini 63’ has a pair of four-stroke 12V diesel yacht engines, the motor yacht can generate up to 4000 horsepower.

The 24 ton yacht is able to reach up to 69 mph on water and Lamborghini has made only 63 units of this motor yacht.

With McGregor topping the 2021 issue for Forbes’ list of the highest paid athletes, one could easily assume this splash purchase was not a harm to McGregor’s wealth.

It may be a little while until McGregor can enjoy the top speed of his new superyacht, though.

McGregor just recently got out of a successful surgery to repair his broken tibia and fibula. UFC president Dana White recently said the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion will not be able to make a return to the octagon until 2022.

