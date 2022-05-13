Conor McGregor shows off his physique and wealth in Instagram post

HOT OFF THE WIRE

May 13, 2022
Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor inches closer to his octagon return and is considerably bigger than he’s ever been in his career.

McGregor is in the final phase of recovery from a broken leg suffered in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier in the UFC 264 main event in July 2021. ‘The Notorious’ posted a video of him bench pressing weights and photos displaying his lavish lifestyle to Instagram.

McGregor is living large and has gotten large. His return bout is expected to be in the welterweight division.

