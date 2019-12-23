Conor McGregor shoots a message to Frankie Edgar following his loss to Korean Zombie

Frankie Edgar suffered one of the most lopsided defeats of his career when Korean Zombie knocked him out little more than three minutes into their UFC Busan headliner in South Korea.

Edgar was never really in the fight. Chan Sung Jung dropped him early and was relentless in pursuit of the finish.

After the fight, Edgar of course received a fair share of negative comments from detractors, but there was one comment that really stood out on Twitter. That came from former dual-division champion Conor McGregor.

There has been a rivalry between Edgar and McGregor over the years, although the two have never stood across from one another in the Octagon.

McGregor, however, didn’t take a jab at Edgar, instead offering his support, calling him an icon.

“Remember what was told in shootouts Frankie! Stay low and keep firin!!! Forever an icon in this game!”

