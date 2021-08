Conor McGregor shares promo for new ‘pub,’ The Black Forge | Video

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has recently opened up a new ‘pub’ in Dublin named The Black Forge. The Irishman recently shared a done-shot video of the establishment that’s anything but a ‘pub.’

On Monday, McGregor shared a promotional video for the restaurant/bar. Check it out.

