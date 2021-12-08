Conor McGregor shares jarring before and after photo

Former two-division champion, Conor McGregor shared two photos from six months apart and the difference is startling.

The first image is of McGregor weighing in for his UFC 264 bout in July 2021. The second is a gym photo from December 2021. The side by side photo show a large change in the size of McGregor with the current photo looking like a beefed up former champion.

Before a feed at The Black Forge.

After a feed at The Black Forge.

Quality Irish produce. All across the board. Unmatched! @blackforgeinn 🖤 🍀 pic.twitter.com/09xBxLQedy — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 5, 2021

McGregor is recovering from a broken leg he suffered in the bout with Dustin Poirier but has been posting multiple gym photos throughout his recovery. He even gave an update about when he might be returning to full sparring or even the Octagon.

“190lbs of granite,” McGregor tweeted when he posted the photos for the first time.

Dana White also spoke of the transformation while he was on the Jim Rome show last week.

“Yes, he’s obviously very rich, and he’s training like Rocky in Rocky III,” he said. “But he still has the desire to compete and the desire to fight, and we’ll see what happens. He’s chomping at the bit to get back in there and compete again.”

McGregor mentioned he’d like to return early 2022, opponent yet to be determined.