Conor McGregor sexual assault charges dropped in France

Conor McGregor reportedly will not be charged in a case stemming from sexual assault allegations in Corsica, France, according to TMZ Sports.

McGregor was detained in Corsica in September of 2020 and questioned about allegations of attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition. The AFP news in France reported that authorities informed them McGregor was the subject of a hearing by the police following a Sept. 10 filing of a complaint against him.

“Following a complaint filed on September 10 denouncing acts that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition, Mr. Conor Anthony Mac Gregor [sic] was the subject of a hearing by the police,” read the prosecutor’s office’s statement to the AFP.

The AFP also reported that McGregor’s attorney, Emmanuelle Ramon, called the allegations “abusive” and relayed that McGregor had been released with no charges filed against him. At the time, McGregor’s representatives told TMZ, “Conor McGregor vigorously denies any accusations of misconduct. He has been interviewed and released.”

TMZ recently reported that it had obtained a document from officials in Bastia, Corsica, that said after an investigation, they determined that there was not enough evidence to warrant moving forward with a case against McGregor.

According to TMZ, some of the key elements of the document, translated from French, read:

“The examination of the present proceedings does not justify any criminal prosecution since:

— The facts or the circumstances of the facts of the proceedings could not have been clearly established by the investigations.

— The pieces of evidence are therefore not sufficient for the offense to be constituted and for criminal prosecution to be engaged.”

A McGregor representative, Karen Kessler, also told TMZ Sports, “They [French authorities] did a criminal investigation. They collected DNA and the DNA evidence confirmed McGregor’s account.”

Conor McGregor set to return at UFC 264

McGregor is currently slated to return to the Octagon at UFC 264 on July 10. He is scheduled to face Dustin Poirier in the main event, which is a trilogy bout. It will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with the crowd allowed to be at full capacity.

