Conor McGregor sends Miami Heat Mascot to ER

What was supposed to be a funny promotion for a Conor McGregor cryotherapy spray ended up sending Miami Heat mascot Burnie to the hospital.

McGregor was in attendance at Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets. The Irishman was there to perform a skit during halftime to promote his cryo therapy spray.

During the skit, Burnie, the Heat’s anthropomorphic fireball, approached McGregor with golden boxing gloves. McGregor threw his patented left hand, sending Burnie crashing to the hardwood. He then followed with another left to his downed opponent.

VIDEO: Conor McGregor gives Denver Nuggets an assist, lays out Miami Heat mascot

That was all supposed to be a skit a la the UFC’s new merger partner WWE. Unfortunately for Burnie, the skit was a little too real, as McGregor’s punches sent the man inside the mascot suit to the hospital for treatment. According to a report by The Atlantic, the man was given some pain medication, sent home, and is doing well.

The Heat didn’t fare so well. They dropped their third game to the Nuggets, losing 108-95. The Nuggets are now within one victory of their first-ever NBA Finals championship.